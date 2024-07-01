Vorteilswelt
Before Turkey hit

Austria in the final? Rangnick: “Not impossible”

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 21:20

Austria's national team will be fighting to reach the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time on Tuesday (9pm) in Leipzig. For team boss Ralf Rangnick, however, even the final is not "completely impossible." But listen for yourself in the video above.

"I said at the start of the tournament that I didn't think it was likely that we would reach the final or win the European Championship, but that it wasn't impossible either. I'm still of that opinion. We have to approach every game as if it were our last, then we'll see how far that gets us," said Rangnick

Team boss Ralf Rangnick (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Team boss Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

After winning their group, team boss Ralf Rangnick's side will go into their round of 16 clash with Turkey in an unusual role as favorites. If they make it through to the last eight, the winner of the clash between the Netherlands and Romania will await the ÖFB team in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Goosebumps
The recent victories over Poland and the Netherlands, along with all the accompanying phenomena, have given Rangnick a certain desire for further success. "We all experienced together what was going on in Berlin when the Austrian fans sang 'I am from Austria' with the team. It gives you goosebumps and almost makes you want more," said the 66-year-old.

Sensational record
Incidentally, the Austrian national team has played 25 matches under team boss Ralf Rangnick since he took office in May 2022. With a record of 15 wins and four draws with just six defeats, the German has achieved an average of 1.96 points per game ahead of Tuesday's European Championship round of 16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig - the highest of all previous Austrian national team coaches with at least ten caps.

