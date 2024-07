There was already great joy at the Wild Mountain in Mautern when the wild cat "Vroni" gave birth to triplets. We have reported. But, lo and behold, there are not "just" three - there are actually four! "The mom has only just shown us the other sibling," says the delighted family about the quartet of animal bundles of joy. This little one - the sex has not yet been determined - is now also taking its first clumsy steps, exploring a little more of the enclosure every day and is already learning typical cat behavior such as extensive grooming from its mom, who looks after her little ones very carefully.