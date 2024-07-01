ÖVP nominates Plakolm and Wöginger as top duo

It will be tight for Jachs, Saxinger and Hofinger

It is likely to be a tight race for Manfred Hofinger, fifth on the state list and third on the Innviertel constituency list with Wöginger at the top, and Werner Saxinger, seventh on the state list and third on the Linz and surrounding area constituency list. It is also not yet certain that candidate Johanna Jachs will remain in the National Council in sixth place on the provincial list and third place on the Mühlviertel constituency list, which Plakolm heads.