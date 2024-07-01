In 1st and 2nd place
ÖVP nominates Plakolm and Wöginger as top duo
The ÖVP Upper Austria is to remain as it is: as in 2017 and 2019, the ÖVP Upper Austria is once again going into this year's National Council elections with club leader August Wöginger at the helm and State Secretary Claudia Plakolm as number two on the state list.
Instead of eleven, there could only be between seven and nine mandataries from Upper Austria in the coming legislative period, with the leadership duo of Wöginger/Plakolm likely to be secured via the federal list. It can be assumed that two candidates from the state list will make it into parliament, as well as one person from each of the constituency lists.
It will be tight for Jachs, Saxinger and Hofinger
It is likely to be a tight race for Manfred Hofinger, fifth on the state list and third on the Innviertel constituency list with Wöginger at the top, and Werner Saxinger, seventh on the state list and third on the Linz and surrounding area constituency list. It is also not yet certain that candidate Johanna Jachs will remain in the National Council in sixth place on the provincial list and third place on the Mühlviertel constituency list, which Plakolm heads.
Admonition to green coalition partner
Wöginger was optimistic that the "ÖVP will cross the finish line first" in the election. Plakolm said that her party would stand up for those "who don't bury their heads in the sand, but take their feet in their hands", she said. Governor Thomas Stelzer warned the coalition partner in the federal government that after the "recent turbulence" caused by Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), the government must remain workable over the summer: "People don't want a fight."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.