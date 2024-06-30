Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Water "workout" video

Belly-leg bear: “Erich” has fun swimming in the heat

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 06:00

Bad-Bär-Bärich! "When it comes to agility, no one can beat our Erich", says Elisabeth Penz from Vier Pfoten. Because summer has also arrived at Bärenwald Arbesbach and the protégé, known for his extensive bathing experiences, shines with extravagant yoga figures.

comment0 Kommentare

The mercury is also soaring in the Waldviertel and the thermometer is hovering around the 30 degree Celsius mark during the day. Naturally, this lures "Erich", the protégé of the Arbesbach bear sanctuary run by Vier Pfoten, who already enjoys water, even more into the refreshing water.

"Maximum physical exertion"
Elisabeth Penz, spokesperson for the animal welfare organization, emphasizes that the bathing bear doesn't just splash around for all he's worth: "As always, he shows maximum physical exertion. By the way, his specialty is water-belly-legs-butt - when it comes to agility, no one can beat him, and his crunches are record-breaking anyway!"

"Belly-leg bear"
You could even call this his own "belly-leg-bear" workout with extravagant yoga figures, which the bathing bear "Erich" (or "Bärich" for short) has trained himself to do over the years in Arbesbach in the Waldviertel. "As well as the strenuous part, there's also plenty of fun: what could be better than destroying a bag of jute after exercise?" Penz tells the Krone.

Three bears live on 14,000 square meters
The Arbesbach bear sanctuary is one of several bear sanctuaries run by the animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten. Three brown bears, Brumca, Erich and Mark, currently live here on an area of around 14,000 square meters. The popular excursion destination is closed during the winter. Visitors have the opportunity to observe the fascinating animals up close every day between 10 am and 6 pm.

Guided tours without registration
Every Wednesday and Friday at 3 pm, on Saturday at 4 pm and on Sunday at 10:30 am there is a guided tour (also without advance booking).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf