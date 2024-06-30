Water "workout" video
Belly-leg bear: “Erich” has fun swimming in the heat
Bad-Bär-Bärich! "When it comes to agility, no one can beat our Erich", says Elisabeth Penz from Vier Pfoten. Because summer has also arrived at Bärenwald Arbesbach and the protégé, known for his extensive bathing experiences, shines with extravagant yoga figures.
The mercury is also soaring in the Waldviertel and the thermometer is hovering around the 30 degree Celsius mark during the day. Naturally, this lures "Erich", the protégé of the Arbesbach bear sanctuary run by Vier Pfoten, who already enjoys water, even more into the refreshing water.
"Maximum physical exertion"
Elisabeth Penz, spokesperson for the animal welfare organization, emphasizes that the bathing bear doesn't just splash around for all he's worth: "As always, he shows maximum physical exertion. By the way, his specialty is water-belly-legs-butt - when it comes to agility, no one can beat him, and his crunches are record-breaking anyway!"
"Belly-leg bear"
You could even call this his own "belly-leg-bear" workout with extravagant yoga figures, which the bathing bear "Erich" (or "Bärich" for short) has trained himself to do over the years in Arbesbach in the Waldviertel. "As well as the strenuous part, there's also plenty of fun: what could be better than destroying a bag of jute after exercise?" Penz tells the Krone.
Three bears live on 14,000 square meters
The Arbesbach bear sanctuary is one of several bear sanctuaries run by the animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten. Three brown bears, Brumca, Erich and Mark, currently live here on an area of around 14,000 square meters. The popular excursion destination is closed during the winter. Visitors have the opportunity to observe the fascinating animals up close every day between 10 am and 6 pm.
Guided tours without registration
Every Wednesday and Friday at 3 pm, on Saturday at 4 pm and on Sunday at 10:30 am there is a guided tour (also without advance booking).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
