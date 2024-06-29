Reutte is bad ground for Fernpass plans

Less than 20% in the Reutten valley basin in favor of the project

BM Salchner also used an example to explain why he is not in favor of the project: "Ehrenberg Fortress, the thermal baths and Lumagica also attract many visitors via the Fernpass. The toll would make everything 24 euros more expensive." In general: a mayor is the mouthpiece of the citizens. He knows from a representative survey by a student that not even a fifth of the residents of the entire valley basin have a positive view of the Fernpass plans. And a toll tunnel would disconnect the Außerfern even more from the rest of Tyrol. However, it is already known that the influence of a municipality on the project will be very modest.