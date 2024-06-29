Against tunnels and tolls
Reutte is bad ground for Fernpass plans
Once again, citizens have risen up against the plans of the state of Tyrol to tunnel under the Fernpass and charge tolls for it. This time in Reutte. The local council recently joined the Transit Forum - a clear sign of rejection.
Reutte is not a good place for the state's plans for the Fernpass. Mayor Günter Salchner does not hide his skepticism in public and last week the municipal council decided to join the Transit Forum at the request of the Green Party. Fritz Gurgiser naturally felt particularly welcome in Reutte on Friday. His transit forum and the opponents of the long-distance pass tunnel Initiative Lebensraum Gurgltal, Mieming and Außerfern called for the "1st citizens' warning meeting" at the bandstand.
And they came in droves, and the media interest was also enormous. "We are quite simply demanding compliance with national and international law," Fritz Gurgiser demanded once again, "a long-distance pass tunnel will only attract more traffic". A traffic concept for the entire region is needed, as well as a dosage at the entry borders. "And the definition of the ban on trucks over 7.5 tons is a joke," said Dietmar Leiter from BI Gurgltal.
Less than 20% in the Reutten valley basin in favor of the project
BM Salchner also used an example to explain why he is not in favor of the project: "Ehrenberg Fortress, the thermal baths and Lumagica also attract many visitors via the Fernpass. The toll would make everything 24 euros more expensive." In general: a mayor is the mouthpiece of the citizens. He knows from a representative survey by a student that not even a fifth of the residents of the entire valley basin have a positive view of the Fernpass plans. And a toll tunnel would disconnect the Außerfern even more from the rest of Tyrol. However, it is already known that the influence of a municipality on the project will be very modest.
Nevertheless, the people in Gurgltal and Mieming want to continue the fight. A referendum will be held in Nassereith on July 21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.