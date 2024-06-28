86-year-old woman found lifeless in stream near Feldbach

Falling while gardening

When the emergency doctor arrived with the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter, he was only able to determine that the 86-year-old had died. She had probably fallen into the stream in the afternoon hours while clearing leaves from a hedge of vines at the edge of the embankment and died in the accident. There are no indications that the accident was caused by someone else - the relatives are being looked after by a crisis intervention team.