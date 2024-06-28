Help came too late
86-year-old woman found lifeless in stream near Feldbach
Walkers found a motionless woman in a stream bed near Feldbach (district of south-eastern Styria) on Thursday evening. They dragged her out of the water and tried to resuscitate her - but the emergency doctor who was called could only determine the 86-year-old's death a short time later. She had probably fallen into the stream while gardening.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, a couple were out walking their dog when they made a terrible discovery: A motionless woman was lying in the Schützingbach stream next to the municipal road in Raabau in Feldbach!
Woman lying with her head in the water
They rushed to her immediately. They descended to the bed of the stream and discovered that the person was lying with her head in the water. Passing walkers helped the couple to pull her out of the water. Together they provided first aid and alerted the emergency services.
Falling while gardening
When the emergency doctor arrived with the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter, he was only able to determine that the 86-year-old had died. She had probably fallen into the stream in the afternoon hours while clearing leaves from a hedge of vines at the edge of the embankment and died in the accident. There are no indications that the accident was caused by someone else - the relatives are being looked after by a crisis intervention team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.