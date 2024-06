The threat of traffic jams in Vienna is imminent!

During the construction work, at least two lanes will be available at all times during the day and a speed limit of 60 km/h will apply in the construction site area. According to ASFINAG, if this did not happen, traffic jams of up to 21 kilometers in length could occur and 1.5 hours of travel time could be lost. Vienna's city center would therefore be paralyzed, but individual ramp closures are still necessary at night or on weekends.