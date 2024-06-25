Man wants to sue NASA
ISS debris crashed through two floors of house
The bang was as loud as a bomb. An object smashed through the roof of a family home in Naples (Florida), broke through two floors and then landed in the basement. It turned out to be an unwanted "delivery" from the International Space Station (ISS), which could now land NASA a lawsuit for damages.
In March, NASA announced that several tons of "space debris" would enter Earth's orbit and "burn up harmlessly over the next few years". The only problem: a piece of metal from the ISS weighing around 0.7 kilograms fell from the sky directly over the west coast of Florida and hit Alejandro Otero's house.
In this article you can see the damage to Otero's house:
Lawyer: "Almost became a disaster"
The victim wrote on the news platform X: "One of the space debris broke through the roof of my house two stories and almost hit my son." The tweet has since been deleted.
Because he received no response or offer of compensation after his complaint to NASA, he hired the lawyer Mica Nguyen Worthy. He is already preparing a lawsuit: "It would almost have been a disaster. All-waste is a very serious matter. If this incident had happened in another country, the USA would have been responsible for making good the damage. That's what my clients, the Oteros, are asking for."
According to a NASA press release from April, the object was the remains of a battery pack used to power the space station. However, Jimi Russell, spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission, did not want to comment further on "Fox Digital" - "because it's a probable court matter".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.