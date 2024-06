Danes are European champions when it comes to equality

Denmark's footballers are fully in the running for the round of 16 at the European Championships and have been revered in their home country at least since their semi-final appearance in 2021. "The jerseys were sold out, it was the first time a European Championship was held at home," recalls team boss Kasper Hjulmand. "This support continues to this day." The secret of success is simple: "In Denmark, the social model is based on developing a sense of togetherness. We know how to form teams. We know how to put something above our own interests, we have a competitive advantage based on our cohesion, which is our strength," says Hjulmand.