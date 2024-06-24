Varga’s girlfriend witnessed the European Championship drama up close

As the German newspaper "Bild" reports, Laura was in the stadium rooting for the Hungarians. Then came the shock in the 68th minute: Varga, a former Austria international who had played for Mattersburg and Lafnitz, among others, fell after a free-kick cross in the turmoil of the penalty area and remained motionless on the pitch. His worried teammates immediately called for help and carefully moved him to the side, and he was eventually taken off the pitch on a stretcher with cloths to protect him from view.