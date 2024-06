Four times vice state champion for Privatbrauerei Gols

"We are proud to have been runner-up in the most important categories for the Austrian market," says a delighted Markus Sautner. These categories were Austrian Märzen with Golser Premium, creative beers with Golser Kästensud (a chestnut beer made from chestnuts from central Burgenland), light lager beers and Münchner Helle with Golser Helles and wheat and rye beers as well as Weizenböcke with Golser Bio Weißbier. There was also praise for its master brewer Johannes Kugler, who was also part of the party. "It's thanks to him that we have such consistently high quality," said Sautner. Well then: Congratulations and cheers!