"KRONE" COLUMN ON THE EM
Prohaska: A statue for “Baumi” and “Arnie”
Austria's national team has opened the door to the last sixteen of the European Championships wide open. The ÖFB team celebrated a 3:1 victory over Poland in front of 71,000 spectators in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Friday. Read the analysis by "Krone" columnist Herbert Prohaska here.
I was surprised that team boss Ralf Rangnick replaced both central defender positions. But I see all four candidates, Danso, Wöber, Lienhart and Trauner, as being on the same level. Trauner promptly confirmed his nomination. I was wondering when he would finally score a headed goal again. That was a strength at LASK, but it didn't work out at Feyenoord in that respect. From that point of view, it was exactly the right time at the EURO.
I was actually worried before the game that we might overpower and run into a counterattack. But no, we did a lot of things right. Unfortunately, mistakes crept in during a brief phase of the passing game, the Poland equalizer wasn't so well played, the ball bounced back and forth a few times.
Nevertheless, I had little doubt that we would win. Well deserved. Thanks to Baumgartner, I really appreciate people like that. One evening before the team got together, I had dinner with my wife in Vienna. Someone patted me on the back. It was Baumi, who introduced me to his wife. Very nice, I've appreciated him even more since then.
It's amazing what the lad does, now his club coach Marco Rose won't dare leave Baumi on the bench at Leipzig. I demand a statue of Baumgartner in front of the Happel Stadium - and a second one next to it for Marko Arnautovic, who redeemed us with the penalty to make it 3:1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.