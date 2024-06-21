Prohaska: A statue for “Baumi” and “Arnie”

I was surprised that team boss Ralf Rangnick replaced both central defender positions. But I see all four candidates, Danso, Wöber, Lienhart and Trauner, as being on the same level. Trauner promptly confirmed his nomination. I was wondering when he would finally score a headed goal again. That was a strength at LASK, but it didn't work out at Feyenoord in that respect. From that point of view, it was exactly the right time at the EURO.