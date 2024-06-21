Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fans bitterly disappointed

Kevin Costner shocked: no “Yellowstone” comeback

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:32

Kevin Costner (69) made a great comeback with "Yellowstone". Then he turned his attention back to the movies. Now the actor has explained in a video clip on Instagram how he will continue with the series.

comment0 Kommentare

For months, fans of the western series "Yellowstone" had speculated whether leading actor Kevin Costner would return. The actor had been appearing in the series as patriarch John Dutton since 2018.

Most recently, however, Costner had been concentrating on his gigantic cinema epic "Horizon", a four-part film project. However, many fans wanted the Oscar-winning actor to return for "Yellowstone". Costner now explained on Instagram how things should continue.

No "Yellowstone" comeback for Costner
In a clip on social media on Thursday, Costner announced that he would not be returning to the popular western series. After working on "Horizon" for so long, he wanted to let his fans know that he would not be able to work on the current fifth season or any other part of the series. The series has "really changed" him, says Kevin Costner in the video. He loves the relationship that the fans and he have built up thanks to the series.

Kevin Costner in the TV series "Yellowstone" (Bild: ©Paramount Network / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Kevin Costner in the TV series "Yellowstone"
(Bild: ©Paramount Network / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

Fans bitterly disappointed
In the comments, Costner's fans vented their displeasure at his departure from "Yellowstone". "'Yellowstone' won't be the same without you. Ultimately, you have to do what's best for you," commented one user on Instagram. Another ranted: "Oh, that really sucks. They might as well not even continue season 5 because no one could ever replace you. Period!" One follower lamented, "You were the heart of 'Yellowstone'!!!!!!! Damn... We will surely miss you!"

Kevin Costner with his five children at the Cannes Film Festival. (Bild: AFP/APA/CHRISTOPHE SIMON)
Kevin Costner with his five children at the Cannes Film Festival.
(Bild: AFP/APA/CHRISTOPHE SIMON)

Kevin Costner wants to fall in love again
Even if this chapter of his career is now closed, a new one may be opening up in Costner's private life. Because: The 69-year-old is ready for a new love! "I love the idea of that possibility," he told the US magazine "People". "I will not allow my heart to be hardened by anything."

The Oscar winner and his then wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May last year after 18 years of marriage. The divorce became official last February. Costner, who has two sons and a daughter with Baumgartner, said that being in love "feels so good". "I think everyone would like to be in love."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf