Fans bitterly disappointed
Kevin Costner shocked: no “Yellowstone” comeback
Kevin Costner (69) made a great comeback with "Yellowstone". Then he turned his attention back to the movies. Now the actor has explained in a video clip on Instagram how he will continue with the series.
For months, fans of the western series "Yellowstone" had speculated whether leading actor Kevin Costner would return. The actor had been appearing in the series as patriarch John Dutton since 2018.
Most recently, however, Costner had been concentrating on his gigantic cinema epic "Horizon", a four-part film project. However, many fans wanted the Oscar-winning actor to return for "Yellowstone". Costner now explained on Instagram how things should continue.
No "Yellowstone" comeback for Costner
In a clip on social media on Thursday, Costner announced that he would not be returning to the popular western series. After working on "Horizon" for so long, he wanted to let his fans know that he would not be able to work on the current fifth season or any other part of the series. The series has "really changed" him, says Kevin Costner in the video. He loves the relationship that the fans and he have built up thanks to the series.
Fans bitterly disappointed
In the comments, Costner's fans vented their displeasure at his departure from "Yellowstone". "'Yellowstone' won't be the same without you. Ultimately, you have to do what's best for you," commented one user on Instagram. Another ranted: "Oh, that really sucks. They might as well not even continue season 5 because no one could ever replace you. Period!" One follower lamented, "You were the heart of 'Yellowstone'!!!!!!! Damn... We will surely miss you!"
Kevin Costner wants to fall in love again
Even if this chapter of his career is now closed, a new one may be opening up in Costner's private life. Because: The 69-year-old is ready for a new love! "I love the idea of that possibility," he told the US magazine "People". "I will not allow my heart to be hardened by anything."
The Oscar winner and his then wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May last year after 18 years of marriage. The divorce became official last February. Costner, who has two sons and a daughter with Baumgartner, said that being in love "feels so good". "I think everyone would like to be in love."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.