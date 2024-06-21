Kevin Costner shocked: no “Yellowstone” comeback

No "Yellowstone" comeback for Costner

In a clip on social media on Thursday, Costner announced that he would not be returning to the popular western series. After working on "Horizon" for so long, he wanted to let his fans know that he would not be able to work on the current fifth season or any other part of the series. The series has "really changed" him, says Kevin Costner in the video. He loves the relationship that the fans and he have built up thanks to the series.