These Freedom Party candidates want to join the National Council

However, before any specific names were announced, the Blue Party used its stage in its usual manner to express fierce criticism of the ÖVP and the Greens. The focus was on the EU renaturation law, which has now been passed by Federal Minister Leonore Gewessler, as well as the energy transition law presented by the state government: "This is a contradiction: on the one hand restoring nature and on the other hand opening the door to wind turbines on our mountains that destroy nature," and underlined this with photos of construction sites in the countryside. "Apparently the motto here is: destroy, destroy, sell!" said Angerer, who spoke of a "campaign of destruction against farmers".