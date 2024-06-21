Sum 41: Farewell to a punk rock legend

Even on your early albums you could hear the twin guitars that made Iron Maiden so famous. You've always been a bit different from the other punk rock bands.

Baksh: When we started out back then, there were very few bands that were able to stand out from the rest of the genre and enjoy major success. It was mainly those bands that added their own distinctive touch to punk rock. If you were different, then you stood out. More than 20 years after our first successes, we now have the advantage that artists have much more control over their music thanks to the internet and can market themselves better. We also really appreciate this phase of our career.

McCaslin: Times were different back then because people categorized. There were metallers, punks, hip-hoppers - today that's no longer an issue at all. There are bands that squeeze four different genres into one song and it still sounds natural.

Baksh: I don't know if we've developed to such an extreme. But we certainly write songs in a more versatile and broader way than we did in the early years. There used to be bands that couldn't be tied into a corset. Here at Nova Rock, for example, Body Count played on the same day as us. Guitarist Ernie C was one of the guys who showed me as a teenager that it was possible to turn a hobby into a career.

McCaslin: Bands like the Beastie Boys or NOFX also mixed styles early on and certainly always changed. There were some before us, but it wasn't as common back then as it is today.