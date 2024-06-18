Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of radicalization

Ende Gelände activists now under observation

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 11:25

The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the climate protection movement Ende Gelände as a suspected left-wing extremist group. This means that the domestic intelligence service can now monitor the group or use informants.

comment0 Kommentare

The report on the protection of the constitution for the past year mentions an "intensification of forms of action, including sabotage". In addition, "a radicalization with regard to the dominant ideological positions of the group is clearly recognizable."

Ende Gelände is a Europe-wide alliance that has organized one large-scale action per year since 2015 (and two in 2017 and 2019) in German lignite mining areas. Among other things, the group demands an immediate coal phase-out, the preservation of villages threatened by opencast lignite mining, a phase-out of gas and climate justice.

Forest and coal-fired power plant occupied
Previous actions have included the forest occupation in Hambach Forest and climate camps in the Rhineland and Lusatia. In April, around 100 activists from the group blocked the Uniper Scholven coal-fired power plant in Gelsenkirchen (see video above).

The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now classified the climate movement as a suspected case of left-wing extremism. In the past year, an increase in both left-wing and right-wing extremism has been registered.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf