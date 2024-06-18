Ende Gelände activists now under observation

The report on the protection of the constitution for the past year mentions an "intensification of forms of action, including sabotage". In addition, "a radicalization with regard to the dominant ideological positions of the group is clearly recognizable."

Ende Gelände is a Europe-wide alliance that has organized one large-scale action per year since 2015 (and two in 2017 and 2019) in German lignite mining areas. Among other things, the group demands an immediate coal phase-out, the preservation of villages threatened by opencast lignite mining, a phase-out of gas and climate justice.