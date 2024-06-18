Posse about access to a new high point

What is the legal basis for closing the valley trail?

"In the letter, we demand access for cyclists and public transport," the hut warden explains. The Alpine Club also wants to finally know on what legal basis the main path through the Oberbergtal is actually closed. As reported, the Alpine Club has had a risk assessment carried out. According to the expert, a trip to Oberiss poses no greater risk than any other trip in the Stubai Valley. In any case, there is no basis for closing the trail - which is actually passable.