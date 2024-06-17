Stadium ruin in Munich: “We are still alive”

Around 500 sports facilities destroyed in the war

According to the Ukrainian association, around 500 sports facilities were destroyed in the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than two years. "Even if soccer pitches or stands cannot withstand the Russian shells, we will never stop fighting for our country and telling the world about this merciless war," said Shevchenko, once a star striker for Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea and later national coach. "We are also here to show that we are still alive."