Ukraine rally
Stadium ruin in Munich: “We are still alive”
Shortly before Ukraine's first European Championship match against Romania (currently running HERE in the sportkrone.at ticker), legendary striker and association boss Andrij Shevchenko has warned not to forget the war at home, even in the greatest soccer euphoria.
"There are eleven players on the pitch today, but millions are fighting for victory at home," said the 47-year-old in Munich on Monday. In the run-up to the match against Romania, his association had organized a rally there to highlight the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
On Wittelsbacherplatz in the city center, 21 chairs from the Kharkiv stadium grandstand were set up, which Russian bombs destroyed in May 2022. The stadium, which was built for the 2012 European Championship, had hosted three group matches.
Around 500 sports facilities destroyed in the war
According to the Ukrainian association, around 500 sports facilities were destroyed in the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than two years. "Even if soccer pitches or stands cannot withstand the Russian shells, we will never stop fighting for our country and telling the world about this merciless war," said Shevchenko, once a star striker for Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea and later national coach. "We are also here to show that we are still alive."
Several hundred people and dozens of reporters and camera crews attended the rally. Songs and dances were performed before and after Shevchenko's appearance as the star guest. Speakers chanted Ukrainian battle cries, and in between there were concrete demands for heavy weapons for the attacked country. Among the people on the square were many Ukrainians, some with flags, jerseys or blue and yellow flower wreaths in their hair.
Encouragement for the homeland
Shevchenko concluded by saying that he hoped his team would perform well at the European Championship in Germany - also as an encouragement for the people at home. After the opening match against Romania, the team will face Slovakia in Düsseldorf and Belgium in Stuttgart. The destroyed stands in Kharkiv will then also be erected as a memorial in these cities.
