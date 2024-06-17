Vorteilswelt
Reader debate

Integration: Is language the key?

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 14:15

The krone.at forum is a place of daily discussion and debate. In our new "Readers' debate" section, we want to highlight special comments and ask the community for their opinion on an exciting aspect. Today it's about the successful integration of refugees and where it fails. Where do you think change is needed?

Successful integration

The "Krone" spoke to people who came to the country as refugees themselves.

Ahmed fled to Austria over 20 years ago at the age of 15 with his parents, who come from Iran and Iraq. For him, the first step towards integration is the language, but making friends with the locals is also essential.

Abbas Alsaadi, who came from Iraq in 2009, also helped himself to integrate into society and the job market by learning German and the Austrian dialect. Like Ahmed, he now works as a social counselor.

Work and volunteering

Time and again, the "Krone" forum discusses the (non) functioning integration of refugees. The increasing incidents of violence in particular show that there are currently some major difficulties in this regard.

Kroneleser689 emphasizes that it is possible to successfully integrate as a refugee and become part of society by working and volunteering, based on the positive examples mentioned.

Benutzer Avatar
Kroneleser689
Ahmeds Geschichte ist ein inspirierendes Beispiel dafür, wie Integration gelingen kann. Sprache ist tatsächlich der Schlüssel zu allem – sie ermöglicht Kommunikation, Verständnis und schafft Verbindungen. Die Betonung auf Arbeit und freiwilliges Engagement zeigt, wie wichtig es ist, aktiv Teil der Gesellschaft zu werden. Selinas und Abbas' Erfahrungen unterstreichen, dass Unterstützung und Zugang zu Ressourcen essenziell sind. Mit solchen Ansätzen können wir Barrieren abbauen und ein harmonisches Zusammenleben fördern. Integration erfordert Anstrengung von beiden Seiten, aber die positiven Ergebnisse sind es wert.
What do you think is necessary for people with a migration background to integrate successfully? Where does something need to change in order to promote integration? Share your opinion and views on the topic with us in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

