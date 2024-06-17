Reader debate
Integration: Is language the key?
The krone.at forum is a place of daily discussion and debate. In our new "Readers' debate" section, we want to highlight special comments and ask the community for their opinion on an exciting aspect. Today it's about the successful integration of refugees and where it fails. Where do you think change is needed?
Successful integration
The "Krone" spoke to people who came to the country as refugees themselves.
Ahmed fled to Austria over 20 years ago at the age of 15 with his parents, who come from Iran and Iraq. For him, the first step towards integration is the language, but making friends with the locals is also essential.
Abbas Alsaadi, who came from Iraq in 2009, also helped himself to integrate into society and the job market by learning German and the Austrian dialect. Like Ahmed, he now works as a social counselor.
Work and volunteering
Time and again, the "Krone" forum discusses the (non) functioning integration of refugees. The increasing incidents of violence in particular show that there are currently some major difficulties in this regard.
Kroneleser689 emphasizes that it is possible to successfully integrate as a refugee and become part of society by working and volunteering, based on the positive examples mentioned.
What do you think is necessary for people with a migration background to integrate successfully? Where does something need to change in order to promote integration? Share your opinion and views on the topic with us in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
