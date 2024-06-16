Joke with Laimer
Rangnick: “Then you know what to do”
"Then you know what to do," joked team boss Ralf Rangnick on Sunday evening at the final press conference before the game against France. A flirtatious reference to Rangnick's acquaintance with the Düsseldorf stadium, where the game will be played on Monday.
The background: 27 January 2019, when Fortuna Düsseldorf were playing in the German Bundesliga. Their opponents in the Merkur-Spiel-Arena, the venue for Austria v France on Monday: RB Leipzig with head coach Ralf Rangnick and Konrad Laimer in the starting line-up. The latter, now a permanent fixture in Rangnick's ÖFB team, shone in Leipzig's 4:0 away win with a goal - assisted by Marcel Sabitzer - and an assist. "I was just telling Conny (Laimer, editor's note) about that game back then when I went in. And I told him: 'Then you know what to do tomorrow'," joked the team boss to Laimer, who was also sitting on the podium at the press conference.
"Still have the ambition"
So the mood seems to be right ahead of Austria's opening match against France. And the anticipation "outweighs everything", said Rangnick: "Nevertheless, we have the ambition to progress in this group." Even if it's against the runners-up in the World Cup, "the nation with the best top and the best width", as Rangnick explained.
Captain question unanswered
What's important here? "We have to play at the upper limit, be courageous and play to our strengths." And Rangnick won't have anything against a goal and an assist from Konrad Laimer against France either. Incidentally, the team boss left it open as to whether Laimer will play as captain against the French. "Conny will play. But the fact that he's sitting here at the press conference doesn't mean he'll be captain."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.