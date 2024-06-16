Rangnick: “Then you know what to do”

The background: 27 January 2019, when Fortuna Düsseldorf were playing in the German Bundesliga. Their opponents in the Merkur-Spiel-Arena, the venue for Austria v France on Monday: RB Leipzig with head coach Ralf Rangnick and Konrad Laimer in the starting line-up. The latter, now a permanent fixture in Rangnick's ÖFB team, shone in Leipzig's 4:0 away win with a goal - assisted by Marcel Sabitzer - and an assist. "I was just telling Conny (Laimer, editor's note) about that game back then when I went in. And I told him: 'Then you know what to do tomorrow'," joked the team boss to Laimer, who was also sitting on the podium at the press conference.