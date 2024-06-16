Tour de Suisse: Gall finishes among the front runners

With regard to the Tour de France, however, the result was satisfactory, said Gall. After all, he had prepared a little differently for the Tour of France this year. "I knew that I didn't have quite the same form as last year. We did a bit of a different preparation with a little more hours, but a little less intensity, simply with a view to the Tour, so that I'm in top shape there," explained Gall. The Decathlon captain doesn't want to be put off despite the lack of podium places once again: "I'm just missing that last percent so that I can really ride at the front, but I'm satisfied. The first few days I struggled with the intensity, but I felt better every day."