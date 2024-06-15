25th Ironman Austria
This red-white-red duo goes on the attack
The 25th Ironman Austria takes place this Sunday in Carinthia. The international elite is strongly represented in the men's race - professional women are not allowed to compete this year. Two names should not be missing from the field of co-favorites and candidates for the podium: Michi Weiss, winner in 2018, and Georg Enzenberger, third last year.
Traditionally, the Ironman aces will dive into the cool waters of Lake Wörthersee at 6.30 am this Sunday. With a water temperature of just over 20 degrees, the start is allowed with a wetsuit - the cut-off is 22 degrees. After 3.8 km at the Seepark Hotel, the biggest change this year awaits the over 3,000 starters when they emerge from the Lendkanal onto their bikes.
Although the course has more meters of elevation gain, this allows you to pick up the pace even better on the descents.
Georg ENZENBERGER, Vorjahres-Dritter
As in the early days, the route runs twice along the southern shore of Lake Wörthersee towards Lake Faak and over the Rupertiberg. The athletes certainly like it! "You can really pick up the pace on the descents thanks to the extra meters of altitude," says last year's third-place finisher Georg Enzenberger (Upper Austria). So is the course record (7:45:58) set by Marino Vanhoenacker (Bel) in 2011 possible? "That won't happen - also because the course is not the same," says Michi Weiss (Lower Austria), winner in 2018.
Small changes to the route
A 1.3 km long straight was set up in front of Lake Faak to get to the 180 km. The running course (42.2 km) also no longer runs along the railroad tracks in Krumpendorf, but twice through the lido. "That's more attractive for us because it's shadier and there are more spectators there," says Weiss, who had to give up on the bike last year and normally has his strengths there. "I want to be in the top 3 after the first lap - then victory is in the bag!"
Two competitors out at short notice
Enzenberger: "I haven't been in top shape in recent weeks. It will be difficult to repeat last year's result - the field is even stronger this year!" Who do they have to beat? The duo agree: Chevrot, Horseau (both Fr) and Heldoorn (Hol). The Germans Ruben Zepuntke and Andreas Dreitz have not made the trip. Thomas Steger (T) from the Carinthian Pewag team is also aiming for a place on the podium.
