Caritas emergency aid
Financial aid after the floods gets underway
Following the flood disaster, Caritas emergency aid is providing quick and unbureaucratic help to those families who need it most.
Standing on the farm of the Kirnbauer family in Schreibersdorf, the images are shocking: The consequences of Saturday's flash flood are still clearly visible days later. It will take months to repair the damage. While many families are currently busy cleaning up, emergency aid has also started. Caritas and the Diocese of Eisenstadt have made 100,000 euros available for quick and unbureaucratic emergency aid. "This emergency aid serves as a supplement for particularly affected families and households until other bridging aid takes effect," emphasizes Caritas Director Melanie Balaskovics.
Caritas has supported 170 families so far
Around 170 families have taken advantage of the measure so far. According to Balaskovics, Caritas is still in close contact with the parishes, the affected municipalities and the state. The Kirnbauer family is also grateful for the support. In addition to the financial aid, which reaches those affected quickly and precisely, it is also the solidarity that is particularly evident these days.
Bishop: Don't look for people to blame
Diocesan Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics also expressed his gratitude to all the emergency services. "Thanks to your courageous and rapid intervention, people were rescued from the floods and even greater damage was prevented. Thank you to everyone who helped without being asked, be it through silent support or encouraging and comforting words. This boundless solidarity and neighborly help will be needed for a long time to come," said Zsifkovics. In these difficult times, he also calls on us not to look for people to blame, but to help those who need support.
Caritas donation account
IBAN: AT34 3300 0000 0100 0652
Keyword:
Domestic disaster relief
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
