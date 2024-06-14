Financial aid after the floods gets underway

Bishop: Don't look for people to blame

Diocesan Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics also expressed his gratitude to all the emergency services. "Thanks to your courageous and rapid intervention, people were rescued from the floods and even greater damage was prevented. Thank you to everyone who helped without being asked, be it through silent support or encouraging and comforting words. This boundless solidarity and neighborly help will be needed for a long time to come," said Zsifkovics. In these difficult times, he also calls on us not to look for people to blame, but to help those who need support.



