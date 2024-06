The political connections of the head of SOKO Signa

Manuel Scherscher is a fan of Sebastian Kurz. In 2019, he donned a turquoise "Wir für Kurz" jacket and campaigned for the then frontman together with ÖVP parliamentarian Andreas Hanger during the election campaign. He not only posed with ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger, but also with Wolfgang Sobotka, his former boss at the Ministry of the Interior.

Like Scherscher, Sobotka comes from the Mostviertel region. The current President of the National Council led the Lower Austrian state list at the time. Scherscher came fifth on the Mostviertel ÖVP list for the 2019 National Council elections. A photo on his Facebook profile also shows him with Sebastian Kurz.