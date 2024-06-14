Olympics: Why Dominic Thiem can hope for Paris

Nadal uses "protected ranking"

At the end of his career, Thiem would like to experience the Olympics after all and applied for one of the two tickets for Grand Slam winners. A stroke of luck for Domi is that Nadal used his "protected ranking" to qualify, thus freeing up a place. However, three-time Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are still ahead of Thiem in the ranking. One of the two would have to miss out.