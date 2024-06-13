Including ammunition
Illegal weapons found at a car wash
A man from Feldkirch (57) made a somewhat unusual discovery at a car wash. He discovered a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition in a bag. Investigations revealed that the weapon was not registered.
When the 57-year-old discovered the abandoned bag at the car wash and looked inside, he noticed that it contained a 7.65 caliber handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition. The man from Feldkirch immediately informed the police.
"While the facts of the case were still being clarified, the person who had lost the weapon, a 36-year-old man from the St. Veit/Glan district, came to the place where the weapon had been found," the provincial police directorate reported. The 36-year-old told the officers that the weapon belonged to his father-in-law and that he wanted to try it out at a shooting range.
Weapon was illegal
Further investigations revealed that the 36-year-old did not have a valid gun ownership card or a firearms pass. The pistol is also not registered.
The 36-year-old's father-in-law and the 36-year-old himself are now facing charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
