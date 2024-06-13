Natural air conditioning for the entire urban area

In addition to protecting flora and fauna, the Breitenlee nature conservation area will also be used for local recreation and help to cool the rapidly growing urban development area in the 22nd district. "This clearly demonstrates why Vienna has long attached great importance to renaturation. It safeguards biodiversity ecosystems in which we and future generations can live well," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). Together with ÖBB Infrastructure Director Silvia Angelo, he signed a letter of intent at the beginning of this week to get the project on track. And how much will the purchase of the site cost the city? "It will be in the low double-digit millions," says City Councillor for Climate Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ).