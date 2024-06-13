Mega project launched
The city acquires the site of the former marshalling yard in Breitenlee in the 22nd district. In the coming years, it is to become a huge nature conservation area. The "Krone" was on site and got a first-hand impression.
From next week at the latest, when the temperatures climb to over 30 degrees, it will be unpleasant again in densely built-up parts of the city. This makes it all the more important to create and preserve green spaces - not always easy in a growing city of millions like Vienna. The site at the Breitenlee transfer station has now been targeted. A total of 90 hectares of ecologically valuable land is to be renaturalized in the coming years. To put this in perspective: the area is more than twice as large as the Steinhofgründe in the 16th district.
The area is home to valuable biotopes between Bisamberg and Lobau and is an important natural corridor for rare plant and animal species. The already strictly protected habitats are home to rare animal species such as sand lizards and 140 species of wild bees. The city will preserve and develop this piece of nature with the aim of creating a new Natura 2000 area. The project is due to be completed in 2030.
Here it becomes clear why Vienna has long attached great importance to renaturation. It safeguards biodiversity ecosystems in which we and future generations can live well.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig
Bild: Georg Hochmuth
Natural air conditioning for the entire urban area
In addition to protecting flora and fauna, the Breitenlee nature conservation area will also be used for local recreation and help to cool the rapidly growing urban development area in the 22nd district. "This clearly demonstrates why Vienna has long attached great importance to renaturation. It safeguards biodiversity ecosystems in which we and future generations can live well," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). Together with ÖBB Infrastructure Director Silvia Angelo, he signed a letter of intent at the beginning of this week to get the project on track. And how much will the purchase of the site cost the city? "It will be in the low double-digit millions," says City Councillor for Climate Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ).
