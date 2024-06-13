Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

More precise than BMI

What the “BRI” reveals about your body weight

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 14:19

Body weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared: calculating the body mass index, or BMI for short, has been the standard method for classifying body weight since the 1980s. The higher the BMI, the (over)weightier a person is. However, the calculation method has its weaknesses. Why, and why you should use the "BRI" instead - Krone+ tells you.

comment0 Kommentare

It comes up at the latest during the annual check-up with your GP: the BMI roughly divides people into underweight (BMI < 18.5), normal (18.5-25) and overweight (25-30) to obese (>30) - i.e. morbidly obese. The latter is the rule rather than the exception in Austria: according to the latest figures from the Adipositas Alliance and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund in February, 41% of men and 27% of women in Austria are overweight, while 18% and 15% respectively are obese.

A third of children are already overweight or obese
However, the problem already starts with the youngest: more than 31% of boys and 29% of girls aged nine are already overweight or obese, which, according to ÖGK Deputy Chairman Andreas Huss, "leads to many secondary diseases and reduced quality of life early in life".

Stigmatization and psychological consequences are often accompanied by secondary diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, increased blood pressure, increased blood lipid levels, heart attacks, strokes or dementia.

41 percent of Austrians and 27 percent of Austrians are overweight. (Bild: airborne77/stock.adobe.com)
41 percent of Austrians and 27 percent of Austrians are overweight.
(Bild: airborne77/stock.adobe.com)

Economic factor
This is ultimately also reflected in the economy and the healthcare system: OECD forecasts for Europe show that obesity will reduce Austria's GDP by an average of 2.5 percent per year between 2020 and 2050. This also includes indirect costs such as sick leave and early retirement.

Determining whether and to what extent a person is overweight is therefore not only relevant and important from a medical point of view. However, it is questionable whether the BMI is the right tool for this purpose.

Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Sebastian Räuchle
Sebastian Räuchle
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

„Krone“-Plus

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf