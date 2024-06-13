What the “BRI” reveals about your body weight

It comes up at the latest during the annual check-up with your GP: the BMI roughly divides people into underweight (BMI < 18.5), normal (18.5-25) and overweight (25-30) to obese (>30) - i.e. morbidly obese. The latter is the rule rather than the exception in Austria: according to the latest figures from the Adipositas Alliance and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund in February, 41% of men and 27% of women in Austria are overweight, while 18% and 15% respectively are obese.