Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The two neutered males Chippie and Mikkie are about one and a half years old and are being placed in a new home as a pair. So far they have lived indoors, but they would certainly enjoy an outdoor enclosure. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Nelly (7 years old)may be petite, but she has plenty of power. This American Staffordshire Terrier dog urgently needs her new owners to provide her with opportunities for relaxation and peace and quiet. She is very willing to learn and will be given to active/sporty people who already have experience with this breed. Nelly is compatible with male dogs, but living together in the same household requires some management. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Herkules was handed in as a found animal. The five-year-old tomcat doesn't think much of his fellow cats. However, he doesn't want to miss out on his beloved forays through the countryside in his new home. However, there should not be too many other cats in the immediate vicinity, if possible. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
This bearded dragon is calledDinesh , the name is Indian and means "Lord of the Sun". The lizard originally came to the shelter as a foundling. Now that the lost and found period has expired, it is looking for a new home with reptile-experienced and responsible people. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Shepherd mix Davy was born in fall 2021 and has been waiting for his big chance for a very long time. Unfortunately, this handsome male dog sometimes tends to be insecure. It would be an advantage if his new companion already has experience with dogs. He is longing for a quiet home where he will be given the time he needs to settle in. He gets on very well with other dogs. Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
The two female cats Lia and Lohuma are extremely friendly and cuddly. The two velvet paws are used to being kept indoors and only want to move together. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
