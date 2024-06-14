“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Shepherd mix Davy was born in fall 2021 and has been waiting for his big chance for a very long time. Unfortunately, this handsome male dog sometimes tends to be insecure. It would be an advantage if his new companion already has experience with dogs. He is longing for a quiet home where he will be given the time he needs to settle in. He gets on very well with other dogs. Phone: 0 664/541 50 79