The BIG should also build the MCI!

After four years of construction - on time and within budget - the Tyrolean security center went into trial operation on Tuesday. Thanks to the BIG, the federal real estate company, which was entrusted with the planning and construction. There was also a lot of praise for this from the state. The best conditions, therefore, to have the BIG build the MCI as well. It would only need to cross Kaiserjägerstraße in the direction of Hofgarten and could then virtually get started.