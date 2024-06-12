Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

The BIG should also build the MCI!

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 09:00

The new Tyrolean security center began trial operations on Tuesday. It was implemented by BIG. It is now also to build the new Management Center Innsbruck (MCI), says Markus Gassler, head of service at the "Tiroler Krone".

comment0 Kommentare

After four years of construction - on time and within budget - the Tyrolean security center went into trial operation on Tuesday. Thanks to the BIG, the federal real estate company, which was entrusted with the planning and construction. There was also a lot of praise for this from the state. The best conditions, therefore, to have the BIG build the MCI as well. It would only need to cross Kaiserjägerstraße in the direction of Hofgarten and could then virtually get started.

Zitat Icon

And if Mattle and Dornauer don't dare to do this, then they should simply hand it over to BIG. They can do it - and certainly no worse!

Markus Gassler

Room for speculation
According to reports, a decision on the future of MCI will be made on Wednesday. After an inflated, incomprehensible construction price of 320 million euros had been reported in recent weeks, the current Porr/Ortner offer of 190 million euros was made public last week thanks to the "Krone" newspaper. Why this was ignored by the state leaves room for speculation. One of these is that the state politicians want to implement a project that appears cheaper at first glance - namely renting the "Grauer Bär" hotel next to the MCI.

It is important to build the righthotel
This is by far the worst solution because it does not solve the problems. Abstruse arguments were put forward - for example, that the state would save itself 459 million over 50 years with this "rush and bungle" variant. I see. And in 100 or 200 years' time. Greetings from the milkmaid!

The important thing is that the country builds properly! And if Mattle and Dornauer don't have the confidence to do this, then they should simply hand it over to the BIG. They can do it - and certainly no worse!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Gassler

