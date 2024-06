Victoria Swarovski does not want to join the crystal empire

Their own path

In an interview with "Falstaff" on June 7, 2024, Swarovski made it clear that she wants to consistently pursue her own path: "I've been going my own way for 15 years now. It has always been important to me to be independent. I have great respect for what my family has built up over the years. For me, getting involved in the operational business is out of the question, at least at the moment and not in the foreseeable future. I am fully focused on my own career and my own ventures."