Occupiers: “Were humiliated by the police”

Injuries, pain and psychological consequences

According to the report, after the eviction, intervening police officers allegedly placed five arrested animal rights activists against a wall in a garage and forcibly undressed them. "One man and one woman even had their genitals patted down," the organization says. Three male officers are also said to have forced their way into a cell with four female activists in the middle of the night - with the words "We can do anything", sat on them, pulled their hair and forced them to show their faces.