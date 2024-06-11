Serious accusations
Occupiers: “Were humiliated by the police”
Serious accusations against the police after the eviction of the ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck: the animal rights activists even speak of "excesses of violence", the executive announced an investigation.
"We were forcibly stripped naked and patted down, forced to take photos, humiliated and deliberately injured!" The accusations of the activists from the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT), who - as reported - occupied the party headquarters of the Tyrolean ÖVP in Fallmerayerstraße in Innsbruck last week and demanded a meeting with Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, are serious.
Injuries, pain and psychological consequences
According to the report, after the eviction, intervening police officers allegedly placed five arrested animal rights activists against a wall in a garage and forcibly undressed them. "One man and one woman even had their genitals patted down," the organization says. Three male officers are also said to have forced their way into a cell with four female activists in the middle of the night - with the words "We can do anything", sat on them, pulled their hair and forced them to show their faces.
"It shocks me deeply to have to listen to these stories. Some of the activists are now having to undergo trauma therapy. Much of what the police did in Innsbruck was unlawful," said VGT chairman Martin Balluch, appalled. According to the animal rights activists, the "excesses of violence by the police" led to a swollen jaw, a black eye, several bruises and pain that still persists today.
The fact that vegans were not given any vegan meals, apart from dry bread and some jam, is also sharply criticized. "We are considering legal action against the police in Tyrol, even though we know that a complaint about the measures will leave the real perpetrators completely unchallenged," explains Balluch.
It shocks me deeply to have to listen to these stories. Some of the activists now have to undergo trauma therapy. Much of what the police did in Innsbruck was unlawful.
VGT-Obmann Martin Balluch
Taking colleagues in Vienna as a role model
The fact that police officers can also act carefully and considerately was demonstrated during the occupation of the Ministry of Agriculture in Vienna in May. "The police officers in Innsbruck should take their colleagues in the Austrian capital as an example," says the VGT chairman.
Police announce investigation
The police said that they were taking the serious allegations very seriously. The complaints office for allegations of mistreatment has already been informed and will investigate the matter. However, the police also emphasized that neither the activists nor the assembly leader had reported any injuries or made any accusations against the officers immediately after the eviction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
