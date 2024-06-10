Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Mallorca tragedy

“We won’t rest until we learn the truth”

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 13:03

A 17-year-old apprentice from Upper Austria is on vacation in Mallorca. Then he suddenly lies dead in the backyard of a hotel. His parents have been searching for the truth for over a decade. "We finally want to know," they say, "why our son had to die."

comment0 Kommentare

Heinrich K. is a handsome man with friendly features and kind light brown eyes. From an early age, he says, he has known exactly what he wants from life. An existence in peace and security. Quiet happiness.

For a long time, everything went according to plan for him. He met Hannelore, the love of his life, early on. The wedding, two sons, a daughter. With diligence, the Upper Austrian succeeded in gradually turning the metalworking business in Mattighofen that he had taken over from his grandfather into a flourishing metal construction company; he built a spacious house on a plot of land next door, "because I didn't want my family to want for anything".

"If you start something, you have to finish it." That has always been his guiding principle, "I have often achieved my goals with it. And that's why I've also tried to instil it in my three children." But now, for the first time in his life, he feels that he is running out of energy. In the most important task he has ever set himself.

His expression is sad, infinitely sad, as the 55-year-old sits there on the comfortable sofa in his living room. In front of him, on a glass table, are thick folders. "A lot of files have piled up," his wife explains in a low voice: "Since our Andreas died." Since the terrible drama that changed everything ...

Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Martina Prewein
Martina Prewein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

„Krone“-Plus

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf