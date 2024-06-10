Sad separation:
Prince William’s uncle suddenly divorces
Another sad piece of news in Prince William's family. His uncle, Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has unexpectedly announced his divorce from his third wife Karen.
After almost 13 years of marriage, Charles Spencer and his wife Karen are going their separate ways. The couple, who have a daughter together, Charlotte Diana, announced their separation to The Mail on Sunday on June 8.
"Incredibly sad"
"It's incredibly sad," said 60-year-old Charles. "I just want to devote myself to my children and grandchildren now and wish Karen all the best for the future."
Rumors of close relationship with archaeologist
The former couple's relationship is said to have broken down while they were working on Charles' memoirs "A Very Private School". In April, they also informed the staff at Althorp House, the Spencers' family home, of their separation.
The Mail on Sunday adds some juicy details: Charles Spencer is said to be "close" to Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman.
The two co-host the history podcast "The Rabbit Hole Detectives" and have been seen "very happy together" on several occasions. "It's still early days though," the newspaper said.
Charles Spencer shows himself in this Instagram photo with his alleged new love, Dr. Cat Jarman:
Whether this supposed new love is actually more than a passing acquaintance remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however: after 13 years of marriage and a child together, the Karen Spencer chapter is now finally closed for Charles Spencer.
Criticism of the royal family
Count Spencer became known to the international public in 1997 when he walked behind Diana's coffin alongside his two nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were still very young at the time. He once said that he still has nightmares about it. He also emphasized that he had been against William and Harry walking behind the coffin.
"It was hell, it really was hell," he said. "It was the worst half hour of my life. I still have nightmares about it."
Earl Spencer had given a much-noticed speech at the funeral service in which he indirectly criticized the royal family's attitude towards Diana. Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Sexually abused at boarding school
In his biography published in spring, the Earl revealed that he was beaten as a boy at the English boarding school Maidwell Hall and was the victim of sexual assault by a caregiver. At the time, he reacted with self-harming behavior.
In March, Earl Spencer attributed the failure of his first two marriages to the terrible experiences of his childhood and raved about how much his third wife Karen had supported him during the writing of his memoirs.
He also explained at the time that his first two marriages must have failed because of his terrible childhood experiences. He had never learned to allow closeness. Now his third marriage has apparently also broken down as a result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.