Mudslide alarm in Zams
Hailstorm destroys 20 cars on the main road
A thunderstorm "supercell" unloaded its dangerous cargo over the Eibergbundesstraße between Söll and Kufstein (Tyrol) on Sunday evening. As a result, more than 20 cars were damaged by the golf ball-sized hailstones. The occupants were rescued by the fire department! A group of hikers with children had previously been surprised by a mudslide in the Zams area.
GeoSphere's "Orange" warning level was no exaggeration: massive storms once again swept across the northern part of Tyrol on Sunday. Heavy hailstorms fell in the Zams and Kufstein area, surprising drivers on the Eibergstraße in particular.
The hail was so dramatic that car windows were broken. According to initial reports, 20 vehicles were so badly damaged that it was no longer possible to continue driving. The occupants were rescued by the local fire departments and treated at the first aid stations.
Mudslide in Zams: road buried three meters deep
Shortly before, at around 4 p.m., a severe storm with hail had hit the Silberspitze north-east of Zams at the other end of Tyrol in the west.
This triggered a debris flow, which poured onto the Tyrolean federal road (B171) and buried it up to three meters high over a distance of around 50 meters. None of the vehicles were hit. The debris flow also displaced the unpaved access road to Alpe Alfuz and the parking lot of the Steinseehütte.
Children among the hikers affected
As a result, a total of four adults and four children who were on the valley path from the hut had their path blocked. They waited in the area of the so-called Gaseilwiese and were rescued from there by the Ministry of the Interior helicopter and brought down into the valley.
Large-scale operation by the fire departments
There were no injuries on the B 171 or on the feeder road. The closure of the main road will remain in place until further notice, at least until Monday. Traffic on the B 171 will be diverted to the Inntal freeway via the Zams and Schönwies junctions until the road is opened.
Due to the mudslide, the Zams fire department with 33 men, the Schönwies fire department with 13 men and the Landeck fire department with a drone and five men were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
