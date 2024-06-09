The Ländle and the EU: the magic has worn off

Vorarlberg and the European Union - it used to be a love affair. It was voices from the Ländle that were among the loudest in calling for Austria to join the EU. It was former governor Martin Purtscher, who died in January 2023, who played a key role in negotiating the accession treaty after the positive referendum. And it was ultimately Vorarlberg that benefited the most from accession of all the federal states: The export economy experienced an unprecedented boom - the volume of exports has increased almost fivefold since 1995 - tourism blossomed and economic growth was well above the Austrian average for many years. Not to mention the benefits that the free movement of persons has brought to everyday life.