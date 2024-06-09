Kickl wins, Babler fears and Nehammer breathes a sigh of relief

The alarm bells of the SPÖ should be ringing much louder

This election victory was foreseeable, the two European parties ÖVP and SPÖ had already resigned themselves to the FPÖ's march through, the voters smelled it and punished it. Alarm bells should be ringing for both parties; in less than four months' time, the National Council elections and the future government will be at stake. Those of the SPÖ should be ringing even louder, after all Andreas Babler is facing a veritable problem called the Beer Party, which is likely to cost the SPÖ (and the Greens) votes. He will also continue to be criticized internally by several federal states such as Burgenland, Lower Austria and Tyrol.