KAC gets offensive ace from a play-off opponent

Pastujov can be used as a center and a wing and was picked in round seven of the 2016 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. The season in Vorarlberg was his first in Europe. Pastujov: "We played ten games against Klagenfurt in the preseason. So I was able to get to know the EC-KAC's style of play very well: fast-paced, straightforward, offensive, not shy and very difficult for the opposition to play against. I'm really looking forward to being on the other side and contributing to the implementation of this system."