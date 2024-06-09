For one season
KAC gets offensive ace from a play-off opponent
In the quarter-finals of the past season, Nick Pastujov was eliminated with the Vorarlberg Pioneers with a 2:4 loss against the KAC. Now the American is switching sides and signing a one-year contract in Klagenfurt.
Nick Pastujov was one of Vorarlberg's most noticeable cracks in the quarter-final series against the KAC - the 26-year-old was particularly notable for his good eye in the past season. In his 56 games this season, he prepared a total of 38 goals and also scored 13. He is now strengthening the Red Jackets for the league and the Champions Hockey League. "A striker with a strong character who is versatile - Nick also works hard in front of goal. A player you'd rather have on your team than the opposing team," says KAC coach Kirk Furey.
Pastujov can be used as a center and a wing and was picked in round seven of the 2016 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. The season in Vorarlberg was his first in Europe. Pastujov: "We played ten games against Klagenfurt in the preseason. So I was able to get to know the EC-KAC's style of play very well: fast-paced, straightforward, offensive, not shy and very difficult for the opposition to play against. I'm really looking forward to being on the other side and contributing to the implementation of this system."
