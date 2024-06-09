Kiev gains time
Ukraine halts Russian offensive in Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky has declared Russia's offensive on the eastern border region of Kharkiv a failure, at least for the time being. However, further successes would depend on further support.
"The Russian army has not succeeded in carrying out its Kharkiv operation," said Zelensky in his evening video address on Saturday. "We are currently holding them back as best we can and destroying Russian units that are invading our country and terrorizing the Kharkiv region."
Success limited in time
At the same time, Selensky stressed that the defense of the region must be further strengthened. Russia launched an offensive on Kharkiv in mid-May, occupying several Ukrainian border villages. Although there has been no major breakthrough so far, the regional capital of the same name, Kharkiv, continues to be subjected to massive shelling.
Several Western allies - including Germany and the USA - therefore recently allowed Ukraine to attack targets on the Russian side of the border with weapons supplied by them to defend Kharkiv.
France high on the agenda
In his speech, Selensky once again thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his support. Macron had recently pledged several fighter jets to the country attacked by Russia.
During a state visit to France, US President Joe Biden also demonstrated his willingness to jointly support Ukraine. Biden said in Paris that the USA was firmly on Ukraine's side and on the side of its own allies. He warned once again: "Putin will not stop in Ukraine."
Paris exerts pressure
However, there is disagreement between the two countries on the question of whether Western military trainers should be sent to Ukraine. Macron had reaffirmed his willingness to do so the previous evening. However, the US government has made it clear that it does not want to be involved. Neither Macron nor Biden touched on the topic during their joint appearance.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also once again clearly rejected the deployment of German soldiers to the war zone. "We will continue to prevent an escalation," he said at an SPD election campaign event in Duisburg. This includes a clear statement from Biden and himself, said Scholz: "There will be no soldiers from our countries in Ukraine, nor from NATO."
More efficient training in Ukraine?
Following a meeting with Zelensky in Paris on Friday, Macron said on the subject of military trainers: "We want to have a coalition for reasons of efficiency, and several of our partners have already given their consent." The coming days will be used to finalize the largest possible coalition that is capable of responding to Ukraine's request. Macron emphasized that this request was legitimate. Under certain circumstances, it would be much more efficient and practical to train on Ukrainian soil.
