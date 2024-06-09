Ukraine halts Russian offensive in Kharkiv

More efficient training in Ukraine?

Following a meeting with Zelensky in Paris on Friday, Macron said on the subject of military trainers: "We want to have a coalition for reasons of efficiency, and several of our partners have already given their consent." The coming days will be used to finalize the largest possible coalition that is capable of responding to Ukraine's request. Macron emphasized that this request was legitimate. Under certain circumstances, it would be much more efficient and practical to train on Ukrainian soil.