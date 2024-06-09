Search for coach
Austria: Possible dual leadership and a “Watschn”
Austria are still looking for a coach - the option of Christian Wegleitner and Stephan Helm is not off the table. The fact that Lukas Fridrikas moved from relegated Lustenau to Altach is a "slap in the face" for Austria.
The "flirtation" with Gerald Scheiblehner did not last too long, the coach of Blau-Weiß Linz is no longer an issue at Austria. Violett don't have much time left to find the right man, training starts on June 24, in just under two weeks, but they don't want to wait until the last day.
So the search continues - and of course the names of the usual suspects crop up: Hartberg's Markus Schopp, for example, who has been flirted with at the Verteilerkreis before. Or Klagenfurt's Peter Pacult, whose straightforward manner is not everyone's cup of tea, but who always manages to take the pressure off the players - perhaps not such a bad thing in the current situation.
And then there is still the option of a dual leadership in the Generali-Arena. Christian Wegleitner's run of success (four games, four wins) has impressed many, and together with Stephan Helm he could form an interesting duo. Helm has a UEFA Pro license, has been coach of the Young Violets since February and previously managed SKN St. Pölten together with Emanuel Pogatetzt. So he knows how a duo works. Not an uninteresting option, especially as Wegleitner has already proven that he "can" work with the team.
"Fridrikas waddle"
Speaking of the team: the fact that Lukas Fridrikas moved from relegated Lustenau to Altach is a "waddle" for Austria, who were also interested in the striker. But waiting too long should not have happened, especially as there is a need for action in attack.
