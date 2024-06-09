Austria: Possible dual leadership and a “Watschn”

And then there is still the option of a dual leadership in the Generali-Arena. Christian Wegleitner's run of success (four games, four wins) has impressed many, and together with Stephan Helm he could form an interesting duo. Helm has a UEFA Pro license, has been coach of the Young Violets since February and previously managed SKN St. Pölten together with Emanuel Pogatetzt. So he knows how a duo works. Not an uninteresting option, especially as Wegleitner has already proven that he "can" work with the team.