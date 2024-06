"Watch out, dog!" is written on the sign in front of the garden fence of a huge property, behind which a large and, according to the court file, quite "aggressive" Rottweiler lives. The letter carrier responsible for the Carinthian delivery area hardly dares to get out of her vehicle or even answer the doorbell. She honks her horn when she passes by to draw attention to herself and deposits the mail in a newspaper tube a little way away. So far, so good. But is that enough?

What if an important document needs to be delivered and there is a yellow slip for lack of delivery? Where to put it? This is exactly what a case at the Klagenfurt Regional Court is all about: a company demanded almost 26,000 euros in fees from the dog owner - in vain. The payment order was never received.