Competition draws closer

Max Verstappen complains: “This is a waste of time”

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 07:25

Max Verstappen finished the first practice session in Montreal in fifth place and only 18th in the second. While the competition is steadily closing in, the Formula 1 world champion wants to concentrate on his own problems. Thinking about the opposition is "a waste of time", as the Dutchman explained.

"The competition is getting closer, but I don't think too much about the competition, ultimately it's just a waste of time and energy. I try to concentrate on my own work," Verstappen remains focused. Monaco, where he only managed sixth place, showed where his weak points lie.

"Nothing you can do in a flash"
However, the three-time champion does not believe that Red Bull will come up with a solution to the problem overnight. "Developing a car that digests bumps better is not something you can do overnight. I am confident that we will make progress this season, but part of the problem is also conceptual," says Verstappen.

Since the introduction of the wing car in 2022, Red Bull Racing has had problems with slow corners and bumps, the 26-year-old reveals. "However, given the budget cap, you can't do everything you'd like to try." Nevertheless, Verstappen does not have to worry about his lead in the drivers' championship in the short term; he currently leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 31 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

