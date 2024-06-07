Kocher: “In future, all overtime will be tax-free”

"There is no goal panic"

There is enough demand for workers, but well-paying sectors such as industry are currently in a difficult order situation. On the other hand, payment levels are rising in the service sector, for example in tourism. The number of seasonal workers would also increase in the future. The Home Office Act would also be amended before the elections in September. Kocher: "In the only three months left until the National Council elections, there will be numerous new laws. But there's no need to panic."