A festival brings young music for young people

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 11:00

The promotion of contemporary music is a major concern of star violinist Ernst Kovacic. For 18 years, he has succeeded in doing this in a particularly happy way with the Brücken Festival in the Mürztal. In close cooperation with music schools, he sensitizes very young musicians to new sounds.

The Brücken Festival is one of the fixed points in the rich cultural program of the Mürztal. For the 18th time, Ernst Kovacis brings together illustrious names from the music scene with young musicians from the region to make contemporary music accessible to a wider public. Not only the selection of compositions is impressive, but also the venues in which the concerts take place.

It's great that the popular "Bridges as Guests" series is back on the program this year, with young but already established musicians from the wellenklænge Lunz and Impuls Graz festivals, who recently wowed audiences at the Minute Concerts in the Graz Galleries, giving small private concerts in the living rooms of three interested Mürztal residents on 14 June.

Pasquito Ernesto Chiti (here at the Impuls Minute Concerts) gives a living room concert (Bild: M. Reichart)
Pasquito Ernesto Chiti (here at the Impuls Minute Concerts) gives a living room concert
(Bild: M. Reichart)

The prelude is also a success, with pupils from the Kindberg, Mariazell and Mürzzuschlag music schools giving their big performance at kunsthaus muerz next Wednesday, June 12.

Bridge festival across Neuberg
The bridge festival is then on the program on 15 June in Neuberg and invites you to a spectacular musical tour from the listed railroad station via the Mürzpromenade to the Josef Pillhofer sculpture hall and the ARTISTsMUSEUM Johanes Zechner. The musical focus is on the work of Beat Furrer, whose 70th birthday is being celebrated this year.

The Chaos String Quartet will create an atmospheric finale (Bild: Davide Bertuccio)
The Chaos String Quartet will create an atmospheric finale
(Bild: Davide Bertuccio)

On June 20, the PPCM - Ensemble (Performance Practice in Contemporary Music) of the Graz University of the Arts will weave chamber music works by Georg Friedrich Haas and Gerd Kühr into a musical feast at kunsthaus muerz. And the finale on June 21 is in the hands of the Chaos String Quartet, which will play works by Webern, Bartók, Berg and Kurtag through to Rebecca Saunders. The special thing about this concert is that it takes place from 12 noon in the Georgikirche in Kindberg, exactly when the sun shines directly into the middle of the church on the summer solstice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
