A festival brings young music for young people

On June 20, the PPCM - Ensemble (Performance Practice in Contemporary Music) of the Graz University of the Arts will weave chamber music works by Georg Friedrich Haas and Gerd Kühr into a musical feast at kunsthaus muerz. And the finale on June 21 is in the hands of the Chaos String Quartet, which will play works by Webern, Bartók, Berg and Kurtag through to Rebecca Saunders. The special thing about this concert is that it takes place from 12 noon in the Georgikirche in Kindberg, exactly when the sun shines directly into the middle of the church on the summer solstice.