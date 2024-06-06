Almost one in three Austrians already uses AI

The fun stops for us when it comes to cars

Austrians are much more skeptical when it comes to mobility, i.e. autonomous driving. The majority are against the use of artificial intelligence. Art and jurisdiction still untouchable. Even three quarters of the approximately 1,000 respondents do not consider the use of AI for court rulings to be useful, explains Nadine Ejupi, head of the study: "People may fear that emotional nuances cannot be adequately taken into account by artificial intelligence and that transparency is not fully ensured."