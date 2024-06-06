Federal Forests buy property: public from 2025

The handover from the private owner to the federal forestry company is due to take place at the end of this year's bathing season. "There is a possibility that we could make a small part of the strip of land available to the public as a simple recreational area with lake access from the 2025 summer season - it could be possible to take a break from cycling by the lake or cool off in the water there in the future. We are already in contact with the state of Carinthia and the municipality of Techelsberg for this purpose," explains Georg Schöppl, CEO of Austrian Federal Forests.