Brooke Shields confesses
“People don’t want me to get old”
US actress Brooke Shields (59) has been in the public eye for almost her entire life. Nevertheless, people are surprised when she tells them her exact age because: "They want me to look the same as they remember."
The actress emerged on the modeling scene as a teenager and has since worked her way to the top. She has worked with major designers, starred in TV shows and films and grown up in front of everyone's eyes.
However, the latter has been difficult for some people to cope with, as she admitted on the US talk show "Today with Hoda & Jenna".
Brooke Shields has to "enlighten" her fans
"I never really thought about retiring," said the 59-year-old. "This is what I know. It's a big part of my identity to work. I didn't expect my age to show on my face, because people don't want me to get old. No, no, no, they want me to look exactly as they remember. So I have to enlighten them."
Many people think of Brooke Shields as a very young film star - today, some fans must imagine her as a grown woman. Shields became famous as a young girl; she was only 14 when "Blue Lagoon" was filmed.
"I feel more fabulous today than ever before"
In her late 50s, she feels "much more fabulous now than I ever have", said the actress, but fans from earlier times still have to learn "who I am now": "When you've been in the public eye as long as I have, you have to try and find ways to keep them in the loop so you don't let them down."
Shields' relationship with beauty has also changed over time: "I think beauty is self-care and I think it's wellness," Shields told People. "I used to think beauty was vanity, that it was too self-centered. Now I'm 59 and I think: 'Oh, wait a minute, it's all about me now.' When my hair looks good, it changes my whole day." The actress recently starred in Netflix romances such as "A Castle for Christmas" and "Mother of the Bride".
