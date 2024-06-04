The continuous rain caused rivers to burst their banks

Navigation on the Danube suspended

In Linz, the Danube flooded the Urfahr market area early on Tuesday morning - a water level of 6.86 meters was measured. The city had additional mobile protective dams erected. On the Linz side, the roads in the area of the Römerberg tunnel were closed and navigation on the Danube was suspended. The city imposed a walking and cycling ban on the paths on both sides of the river and sent out an appeal to citizens to avoid the vicinity of the water in order to avoid taking any risks and disrupting the work. In Mauthausen and Grein, flood protection was also extended during the day.