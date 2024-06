Joana Mallwitz’s little dance in the shadow of the violin

Too rationally dissected

Despite the beauty of Mozart's sound, there was still some criticism that the danceability was dissected too rationally and interpreted with too little feeling - like trying to teach yourself how to swing your hips by reading step sequences from a textbook. This worked better with Beethoven. Here, the down-to-earth pounding of the first movement was still hidden behind a string-heavy melodious sound. However, it was the deliberate slowing down of the tempo in the middle movements that made the brilliant finale shine all the more succinctly.