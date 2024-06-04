Largest election in the world: Hindu nationalists in the lead

Prime Minister declared himself the winner

Modi would be only the second head of government in India to win a third term in office. Only Jawaharla Nehru, the first prime minister after independence from Great Britain in 1947, achieved this before him. In his first statements after the end of the election, Modi declared himself the winner on Saturday. "I can confidently say that the people of India have voted in record numbers for the re-election of the NDA government," he wrote on X, without citing any evidence.